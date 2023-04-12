Contact Troubleshooters
Racing Louisville FC to air games on Circle through partnership with WAVE

There will be seven games for the 2023 season that fans can watch live!
By WAVE Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE and Racing Louisville Football Club have entered an agreement for games to air on Circle for the 2023 season.

There will be Racing Louisville FC exclusive interviews and team content on WAVE as well as game day weather reports from WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew.

Here are the games that will be aired live:

  • Saturday, April 22 at Portland Thorns (10:30 p.m.)
  • Friday, May 12 vs. Chicago Red Stars (7:30 p.m.)
  • Friday, June 9 vs. San Diego Wave FC (8 p.m.)
  • Saturday, July 1 at OL Reign (3:30 p.m.)
  • Friday, Aug. 4 at KC Current (8 p.m.)
  • Saturday, Aug. 19 vs. Angel City FC (7:30 p.m.)
  • Sunday, Oct. 15 at San Diego Wave FC (5 p.m.)

WAVE and Racing Louisville FC are excited for this partnership!

Tune to Circle on antenna channel 3.3 or on Spectrum channel 193.

