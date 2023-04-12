Racing Louisville FC to air games on Circle through partnership with WAVE

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE and Racing Louisville Football Club have entered an agreement for games to air on Circle for the 2023 season.

There will be Racing Louisville FC exclusive interviews and team content on WAVE as well as game day weather reports from WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew.

Here are the games that will be aired live:

Saturday, April 22 at Portland Thorns ( 10:30 p.m. )

Friday, May 12 vs. Chicago Red Stars ( 7:30 p.m. )

Friday, June 9 vs. San Diego Wave FC ( 8 p.m. )

Saturday, July 1 at OL Reign ( 3:30 p.m. )

Friday, Aug. 4 at KC Current ( 8 p.m. )

Saturday, Aug. 19 vs. Angel City FC ( 7:30 p.m. )

Sunday, Oct. 15 at San Diego Wave FC ( 5 p.m. )

WAVE and Racing Louisville FC are excited for this partnership!

Tune to Circle on antenna channel 3.3 or on Spectrum channel 193.

