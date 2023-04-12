Remembering Tommy Elliott who was killed in Old National Bank mass shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Monday’s tragedy at Old National Bank is weighing heavy on the city of Louisville.

Five lives were taken after a gunman opened fire on his co-workers. One of the victims is Tommy Elliott, known throughout Louisville as a businessman and friend to many.

“He was a people person and made everyone feel important,” Dr. Muhammad Babar, a long-time friend of Elliott, said. “He was everywhere to help people.”

Babar said his friend loved everyone unconditionally. He and Elliott first met 20 years ago, when Babar moved to Louisville. He said Elliott’s smile and continuous support will never be forgotten.

“You will see Tommy in every good cause,” Babar said. “That’s the Tommy I aspire to be. We, as Louisvillians and Kentuckians, can keep his legacy alive by paying back to his community in his memory.”

While Elliott’s roots were in Elizabethtown, he had many circles of friends he remained close with.

Elliot was close friends with Governor Andy Beshear, Mayor Craig Greenberg, former Mayor Greg Fischer, and former Secretary of State John Y. Brown.

“Tommy Elliot helped me build my law career, helped me become governor, and gave me advice about being a good dad,” Beshear said. “One of the people I talked to most in the world and very rarely we were talking about my job. He was an incredible friend.”

Babar said one of Elliott’s greatest qualities was seeing the best of humanity in everyone. He was with Elliott’s wife, Maryanne, the moment she found out about her husband’s death.

“While she was carrying this grief, she was more worried about the other people who were present in that room and whether they had made it or not,” Babar said. “Knowing Tommy in that conference room, when the shooting started, he was more worried about the safety of staff, friends, and colleagues, because that’s who Tommy was.”

There will be a vigil honoring all the lives lost during Monday’s mass shooting on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Muhammad Ali Center.

