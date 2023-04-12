Contact Troubleshooters
Speed Art Museum provides ‘healing power of art’ with free admission through Sunday

Speed Art Museum reopens with Andy Warhol exhibit

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Speed Art Museum said in response to Monday’s shootings at Old National Bank and near Jefferson Community Technical College, it would be offering free admission as a space of healing and peace.

The museum said it would be making itself available from now through Sunday as a safe space for people to grieve the lives lost and keep victims and their families in people’s hearts.

“At the Speed Art Museum, we believe in the healing power of art and want to invite everyone to experience the solace and calm art can provide as we mourn individually and as a community,” Museum Director Raphaela Platow said in a release. “The Speed also remains committed to bringing awareness to the painful and ubiquitous experience of all acts of gun violence in our country through art and art activism.”

Speed Art Museum said it is committed to continued partnerships with multiple community groups, activists, organizers and others doing gun violence prevention work.

Free admission runs from Wednesday through Sunday. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information on the Speed Art Museum, click or tap here.

