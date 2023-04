LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Quiet weather continues with just a small increase in warmth each day.

Spotty showers will return to the radar on Friday but it is Saturday that we’ll be watching for a more organized area of t-storms approaching from the west. They should weaken as they approach but as always in these cases, we’ll take it one step at a time!

