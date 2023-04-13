Contact Troubleshooters
2 students arrested in Jeffersonville after making threats at school

By Quenton Robertson
Apr. 13, 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jeffersonville Police Department and the Greater Clark County School Administration partnered to investigate two separate incidents of school threats on Thursday, according to a release.

One threat was made at River Valley Middle School and the other threat was made at Parkview Middle School.

The school’s resource officers and administrators immediately filed reports which resulted in official investigations.

Despite the fact the two threats happened the same day, the investigation has shown that they are not related, officials said.

One student from each school was arrested and charged with offenses related to the school threats, according to the release.

“Parents, please communicate with your children about the severity of threatening school safety,” the release states. “We recognize no community is immune to tragedy and the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office has expressed their intent to prosecute any individual who threatens the safety of a school.”

Investigators held multiple interviews and searches, and no weapons were found, officials said. The investigation by the Jeffersonville Police Department found that the threats were not credible.

