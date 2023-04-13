Contact Troubleshooters
4 LMDC inmates charged in assault of fellow inmate

Alioune Cisse (left), Vincent Gore (center) and Roghae Tinker (right).(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Four inmates at Louisville Metro Corrections are facing additional charges for attacking another inmate.

Arrest reports identify three of the inmates involved as Alioune Cisse, 21; Vincent Gore, 22, and Roghae Tinker, 20, all of Louisville. The name of the fourth inmate was not immediately available.

Arrest reports say Cisse, Gore, Tinker and the fourth inmate were recorded on video around 11:45 a.m. April 11 as being part of a 4-on-1 assault of another inmate. The attack occurred in the Main Jail Complex.

The assault victim, who was not named, was hospitalized following the attack.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

