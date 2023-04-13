Contact Troubleshooters
Bernheim Forest to appeal ruling granting LG&E land seizure for natural gas pipeline

Officials and forest supporters showed concerns that the three mile portion of the pipeline...
Officials and forest supporters showed concerns that the three mile portion of the pipeline could damage the ecosystem and habitats living within the park.(WKYT)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLERMONT, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest said they are filing an appeal for a recent ruling granting LG&E the ability to seize land for a natural gas pipeline that would run through a portion of the forest.

The ruling from Judge Rodney Burress of Bullitt Circuit Court came down on Mar. 31 and granted the utility company the ability to seize a portion of land going through Bernheim’s Cedar Grove wildlife corridor.

Bernheim said in a statement the appeal is based on questions relating to conservation properties in the Commonwealth that are secured with public funds or encumbered by conservation easements.

Officials and forest supporters showed concerns that the three mile portion of the pipeline could damage the ecosystem and habitats living within the park.

PREVIOUS STORIES

“The procedural regulations and many laws in Kentucky (and many other states) are written to greatly favor extractive industries and highway projects over the rights of private landowners,” Bernheim previously stated.

The judge ruled LG&E satisfied requirements to exercise “eminent domain” for the property and granted access to begin construction on the 12-mile pipeline, which LG&E said would help better serve Bullitt County residents.

LG&E said its next steps would be finalizing property rights and permit approvals for the pipeline.

