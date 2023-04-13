Blood drive to be held at Lynn Family Stadium in wake of downtown Louisville mass shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There will be a blood drive held at Lynn Family Stadium in the wake of the mass shooting that occurred in downtown Louisville at Old National Bank.

Kentucky Blood Center is working with professional soccer clubs Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC to hold the blood drive this weekend.

Anyone 17 years of age or older who would like to donate blood can come to Lynn Family Stadium at 350 Adams Street on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. There will be parking available in the Purple Lot next to the stadium in the Butchertown neighborhood.

“Kentucky Blood Center would like to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Louisville shooting victims,” Kentucky Blood Center CEO Bill Reed said in a release. “Our hearts are heavy as our state and community cope with this unspeakable tragedy. The availability of blood donated by local volunteer donors is critical to saving lives. Blood must be on the shelves when it’s needed, whether it’s for an unthinkable tragedy, routine surgeries or cancer treatments.”

Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg had announced the need for blood donations earlier this week.

Appointments aren’t required, but Kentucky Blood Center encourages everyone to schedule an appointments by clicking or tapping here.

Blood donors will receive a complimentary ticket to Saturday’s game between LouCity and San Antonio FC kicking off at 7:30 p.m. Fans are encouraged by LouCity to where the team’s primary color for “Purple Out.”

“What happened this week is a reminder that we must have a healthy blood supply ready for our local hospitals and patients,” Reed said. “We cannot do that without the generosity of donors. We are proud to partner with Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC to stock the shelves for future needs.”

Fan Zone gates at Lynn Family Stadium’s open/waterfront end will be opened at 6 p.m. All of the other stadium gates open at 6:30 p.m. There will be shirts given away to the first 1,000 attendees.

