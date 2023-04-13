Cathedral of the Assumption holds special mass for shooting victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre held a special mass on Thursday at the Cathedral of the Assumption for the Victims of the downtown Louisville shooting.

Hundreds gathered for the mass in downtown Louisville to remember the victims of the Old National Bank shooting and to hear the message from Louisville Archbishop Shelton Fabre.

”Let me share with you what has been going on in my heart,” Fabre said. “Monday, and subsequent days, shock. sadness. at the senseless loss of human life.”

Five candles were lit for each of those killed in Monday’s attack.

Students from Catholic schools came out to show support, grieve, and pray together.

”We felt like this would be a sign of support for those families and victims, but also be really good for our kids in terms of being able to see how their faith can get them through hard times,” St. Francis of Assisi School Principal Steve Frommeyer said.

“I think it shows the deep concern that you know, people of faith have,” Immaculata Classical Academy Principal Justin Fout said. “Even for people that you don’t know. I mean, I am sure that a lot of the people at the mass today didn’t know the victim’s personally. Didn’t know their families but you know, we are part of a community, and that means something.”

