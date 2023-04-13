Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Church holds onto hope after Monday’s fatal shootings

With an increase in violence and tragedy throughout Louisville, a nearby church continues...
With an increase in violence and tragedy throughout Louisville, a nearby church continues holding onto hope.(WAVE)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Monday’s bank shooting was one of two that happened that day.

Around 11 a.m. Monday morning, LMPD responded to 8th and Chestnut Street and found two people shot, one of them dead. 

With an increase in violence and tragedy throughout Louisville, a nearby church continues holding onto hope.

Brown Memorial CME Church sits right across from JCTC, the location of Monday’s second shooting. Brother Gary Thompson, the president of the trustees, said the church has safety plans, but it’s only a small part of what’s guiding them for two hundred years.

“The word of God,” Thompson said. “Hope for me at my age is insufficient for the times I have seen. That’s the reason I am here.”

At 77 years old, Brother Thompson’s been at Brown Memorial CME since 1950. Nearby buildings and communities have changed over time, but the heart of the church has remained the same despite nearby tragedies.

On Monday morning around 11 am, LMPD responded to a shooting at JCTC across from Brown Memorial CME church. When LMPD got there, they found a man shot and killed, along with a woman injured from gunshots. Police are still searching for suspects.

“Nowadays, taking lives seems like something people do like it’s a fashion,” Thompson said. “They just can’t wait to get a gun and kill someone, but I have hope things will get better.”

For two hundred years, Brown Memorial CME has stood for love, fellowship and brotherhood. Members say the recent wave of violence cannot shake the church’s foundation.

“Each person, be a good example of how we should live and conduct ourselves as human beings,” Thompson said. “To love one another as we ourselves would like to be loved.”

Police are still searching for suspects in the JCTC shooting. No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police have released the 911 calls from Monday morning’s shooting at Old...
GRAPHIC: Police release 911 calls from downtown Louisville bank shooting
Videos were shared from two of the responding officers, Officer Nickolas Wilt and Officer Cory...
GRAPHIC: LMPD releases bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting
Old National Bank
‘No words can express our sorrow’: Family of Old National Bank shooter releases statement
Among those killed in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday was 63-year-old Tommy Elliott.
Funeral arrangements released for shooting victim Tommy Elliott
Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two...
Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders

Latest News

LMPD’s Peer Support Group is a group of officers who have experience dealing with traumatic...
LMPD opens up on mental health, how officers are helping each other
2 students arrested in Jeffersonville after making threats at school
Five candles were lit for each of those killed in Monday’s attack.
Cathedral of the Assumption holds special mass for shooting victims
You don’t have to stay home to watch WAVE’s extended coverage of Thunder Over Louisville.
Watch WAVE’s coverage of Thunder Over Louisville at Sauerbeck Drive-In for free