FORECAST: Air quality issues give way to scattered storms over the next 24 hours

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Air Quality Alert until midnight tonight in Louisville - Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
  • AM shower possible before scattered storms Friday afternoon
  • Weekend rain chance shifting toward Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will increase as a small shower chance arrives from the south overnight. As this is happening we’ll see a batch of wildfire smoke from the Southern Appalachians get blown in our direction, creating additional haze and air quality issues.

After a small morning shower chance on Friday we’ll await a scattered storm chance during the afternoon and evening hours. These “pop-up” type storms will move from southeast to northwest, reverse of what we’re used to. Highs will be in the 70s Friday.

The scattered storm chance will die down Friday night as temperatures only drop into the mid to upper 50s by Saturday morning.

Saturday’s forecast continues to trend drier as our weekend rainmaker slows down. We’re looking for a partly sunny sky and highs in the 80s on Saturday, holding most of our rain chance off until well after midnight Saturday night.

Storms will be weakening as they arrive early Sunday morning and could even fall apart altogether. We’ll monitor this setup as we get closer.

It’s looking likely that showers will be an integral part of Sunday’s forecast as this system continues to slow down in the latest data. The challenge will be how quickly showers move in and how fast temperatures drop. At a minimum we’ll see temperatures falling into the 50s by evening after starting in the 60s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

