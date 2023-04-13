Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Poor air quality this afternoon

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Air Quality Alert for Louisville Metro area through midnight
  • High tree and grass pollen levels
  • Scattered showers and storms possible Friday; better rain chances Saturday night into Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Abundant sunshine once again dominates the forecast today. Highs max out in the low 80s this afternoon as clouds begin to push in from the south. An Air Quality Alert is in place; those with breathing ailments are advised to limit outdoor activities. Clouds continue to increase tonight; a few isolated showers are possible overnight into Friday morning. The clouds and humid air will limit lows to the 50s.

Skies remain cloudy tomorrow. Pop-up thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon; these will drift from the southeast to the northwest. Highs max out in the 70s despite the clouds and slight rain chance. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected Friday night. Temperatures will once again fall into the 50s.

Sunday looks wet and cool with temperatures likely to ease from the 60s early in the day, into the low to mid 50s by the afternoon. Periods of light rain look to take place, especially along/east of I-65.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Thursday, April 13, 2023

Most Read

Louisville Metro police have released the 911 calls from Monday morning’s shooting at Old...
GRAPHIC: Police release 911 calls from downtown Louisville bank shooting
Videos were shared from two of the responding officers, Officer Nickolas Wilt and Officer Cory...
GRAPHIC: LMPD releases bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting
Old National Bank
‘No words can express our sorrow’: Family of Old National Bank shooter releases statement
Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two...
Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders
Among those killed in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday was 63-year-old Tommy Elliott.
Funeral arrangements released for shooting victim Tommy Elliott

Latest News

Hard Times Collective is the latest boutique to set up shop in Louisville.
New woman and queer-owned boutique in Butchertown hosting sneak peek
Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Thursday, April 13, 2023
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 4/12
Goode Morning Weather Blog
Goode Weather Blog 4/11