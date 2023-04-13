FORECAST: Warm, sunny before rain chances return for the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Tree pollen levels remain very high

Air Quality Alert for Louisville Metro area: 8 AM to midnight

Scattered showers and storms possible Friday; better rain chances Saturday night into Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Abundant sunshine once again dominates the forecast today. Highs max out in the low 80s this afternoon as clouds begin to push in from the south. An Air Quality Alert is in place today; those with breathing ailments are advised to limit outdoor activities. Clouds continue to increase tonight; a few isolated showers are possible overnight into Friday morning.

The clouds and humid air will limit lows to the 50s. Skies remain cloudy tomorrow. Pop-up thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon; these will drift from the southeast to the northwest. Highs max out in the 70s despite the clouds and slight rain chance. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected Friday night. Temperatures will once again fall into the 50s.

Additional showers and thunderstorms push into the region Saturday evening with a cold front. This rain looks to linger through Sunday morning, gradually exiting the afternoon and evening.

