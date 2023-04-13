Former LMDC officer charged with plot to bring contraband into the jail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman who once worked inside the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections has been arrested on charges that she was part of a plot to get narcotics inside the jail.

Cynthia Kosman, 29, of Sellersburg, Ind., was arrested April 12 on charges of official misconduct, promoting contraband and conspiracy to promote contraband.

The arrest warrant says that on August 13, 2022, while employed as a LMDC officer, Kosman was found to be working in a secure area of the jail while in possession of her cell phone.

As the Louisville Metro Police Department Public Integrity Unit investigation continued it was learned that between April 13, 2022 and May 30, 2022, Kosman was working with three people - Gary Burns, Trinity Barnett and Marjon Watson - to bring drugs into the jail. Burns and Barnett were LMDC inmates at the time. Watson is a family member of Barnett.

The warrant states Kosman and her co-defendants used phones, including jail phones, along with cell phones and text messaging to execute their plan.

Kosman is also alleged to have had continued contact with the inmates or their family members by telephone, in person and text messages.

Kosman, who had been suspended from the job while the investigation was underway, resigned as an LMDC officer in February of this year.

“I would like to thank the Metro Police Public Integrity Unit for their help in this case,” LMDC Chief Jerry Collins said .” I would also like to thank the detectives at Metro Corrections for their diligent work. This kind of behavior will not be tolerated, and we will make every effort to hold those accountable who betray the trust the community has placed in them.”

A not guilty plea was entered for Kosman during her arraignment. Her $5,000 cash bond was changed to a $5,000 partially secured bond. She will be back in court April 21 for a preliminary hearing.

LMDC says arrest warrants have been issued for Burns, Barnett and Watson.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.