Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Glenmary neighborhood still working to rebuild one-year after tornado ripped through homes

Alan Jones shared a photo from Glenmary after storms and a suspected tornado touched down in...
Alan Jones shared a photo from Glenmary after storms and a suspected tornado touched down in the neighborhood on April 13.(Viewer photo: Alan Jones)
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been one year to the day since an E-F1 tornado ripped through the Glenmary neighborhood in Louisville.

The tornado left extensive damage on Bohannon Station Road and put multiple people out of their homes.

The difference between Glenmary one year ago and the present day is night and day, but impacts from that EF-1 tornado can still be felt.

If you check out the video from the aftermath of the tornado on April 13, 2022 in Glenmary, you’ll see families picking up the pieces of their homes and their lives.

Roofs were ripped off of homes, trees were tossed around and walls were left toppled over.

The National Weather Service found the tornado’s path was more than seven miles long.

A neighbor WAVE News talked to, who didn’t want to go on camera, said the rebuilding process has been slow due to the difficulty of getting contractors and workers to not just agree to take jobs but to show up for them.

Even still, if you look at the neighborhood now, it almost looks unscathed.

The home that previously saw its roof ripped clean off is now almost fully repaired.

There were construction crews on scene working on the home and getting it ready for a new owner.

A neighbor told WAVE News that the one side of street took the brunt of the damage but now looks as good as new.

All but one family has moved back in their homes and a few people moved back in as recent as one month ago.

So while the neighborhood may have seemed to recover outwardly and no one was injured, the mental toll may have long-lasting impacts.

In fact, the neighbor WAVE News spoke to said she gets anxiety anytime there is a storm or severe weather approaching because you never know when it can make a turn for the worst.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police have released the 911 calls from Monday morning’s shooting at Old...
GRAPHIC: Police release 911 calls from downtown Louisville bank shooting
Videos were shared from two of the responding officers, Officer Nickolas Wilt and Officer Cory...
GRAPHIC: LMPD releases bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting
Old National Bank
‘No words can express our sorrow’: Family of Old National Bank shooter releases statement
Among those killed in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday was 63-year-old Tommy Elliott.
Funeral arrangements released for shooting victim Tommy Elliott
Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two...
Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders

Latest News

Officers responded to the 5200 block of Mars Court around 6 p.m.
Man dead after shooting in PRP, another dead after going to hospital with gunshot wound
LMPD’s Peer Support Group is a group of officers who have experience dealing with traumatic...
LMPD opens up on mental health, how officers are helping each other
With an increase in violence and tragedy throughout Louisville, a nearby church continues...
Church holds onto hope after Monday’s fatal shootings
2 students arrested in Jeffersonville after making threats at school