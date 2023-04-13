Glenmary neighborhood still working to rebuild one-year after tornado ripped through homes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been one year to the day since an E-F1 tornado ripped through the Glenmary neighborhood in Louisville.

The tornado left extensive damage on Bohannon Station Road and put multiple people out of their homes.

The difference between Glenmary one year ago and the present day is night and day, but impacts from that EF-1 tornado can still be felt.

If you check out the video from the aftermath of the tornado on April 13, 2022 in Glenmary, you’ll see families picking up the pieces of their homes and their lives.

Roofs were ripped off of homes, trees were tossed around and walls were left toppled over.

The National Weather Service found the tornado’s path was more than seven miles long.

A neighbor WAVE News talked to, who didn’t want to go on camera, said the rebuilding process has been slow due to the difficulty of getting contractors and workers to not just agree to take jobs but to show up for them.

Even still, if you look at the neighborhood now, it almost looks unscathed.

The home that previously saw its roof ripped clean off is now almost fully repaired.

There were construction crews on scene working on the home and getting it ready for a new owner.

A neighbor told WAVE News that the one side of street took the brunt of the damage but now looks as good as new.

All but one family has moved back in their homes and a few people moved back in as recent as one month ago.

So while the neighborhood may have seemed to recover outwardly and no one was injured, the mental toll may have long-lasting impacts.

In fact, the neighbor WAVE News spoke to said she gets anxiety anytime there is a storm or severe weather approaching because you never know when it can make a turn for the worst.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.