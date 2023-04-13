Contact Troubleshooters
Home declared ‘total loss’ after fire in Louisville’s California neighborhood

Louisville Fire crews worked to extinguish a heavy fire extending to multiple buildings in the California neighborhood.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire crews worked to extinguish a heavy fire extending to multiple buildings in the California neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Around 1 a.m., crews were sent to the 1700 block of West Kentucky Street on reports of a structure fire with reported rescues, according to Louisville Fire Major Bobby Cooper.

Crews arrived on scene within two minutes and found the back of a single-story vacant home engulfed in heavy flames.

Cooper said the fire extended to neighboring homes. Firefighters worked to establish defensive operations on the main building while deploying exposure lines to protect nearby property.

Search and rescue was also sent to help people out of nearby homes. One passerby was credited for alerting sleeping occupants and safely helped six adults escape before firefighters arrived on scene.

Around 30 firefighters worked for about an hour to bring the fire under control.

Cooper said the main building is “a total loss,” while neighboring property was moderately damaged.

No civilians or firefighters were injured in the incident, Cooper confirmed. American Red Cross is helping residents who are displaced.

Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

