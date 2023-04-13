Contact Troubleshooters
Lexington’s new health commissioner fired after just three months

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s new health commissioner has been fired after just three months on the job.

According to a statement from the health department, the Lexington-Fayette County Board of Health voted Saturday to remove Dr. Sheila Owens-Collins:

During a special meeting April 8, the Lexington-Fayette County Board of Health voted to remove Dr. Sheila Owens-Collins as Commissioner of Health. We cannot comment further on a personnel matter. The Board of Health continues to provide its full support to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department staff as they continue fulfilling the agency’s mission of ‘helping Lexington be well.’”

There are 14 members who currently sit on the board, including Mayor Linda Gorton. WKYT reached out to several board members including the chair and Dr. Owens-Collins herself and, so far, we haven’t heard back from any of them.

Owens-Collins was appointed health commissioner on January 10 and began the role on January 17.

Before the appointment of Owens-Collins, the commissioner of health position had been vacant since Dr. Joel McCullough’s resignation in July 2022.

The health department declined to comment on the next steps for the now-vacant position. They say they’ll continue their mission of “helping Lexington be well.”

