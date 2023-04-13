LFD: Fire in the Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There was a fire in the Russell neighborhood Thursday afternoon, according to Major Bobby Cooper with the Louisville Fire Department.

Calls came in for a fire in the 2500 block of Elliott Avenue around at 1:48 p.m., Cooper said.

25 firefighters arrived on scene three minutes later and had the fire under control by 2:08 p.m.

There were no injuries reported, according to LFD.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. The LFD Arson Unit is investigating.

