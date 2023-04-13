Mammoth Cave plans for a full calendar of spring events

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Mammoth Cave National Park has a packed calendar of events in the coming weeks, thanks to International Dark Sky Week, National Parks Week, and National Wildflower Day.

Beginning Saturday, April 15, park staff has a whole week of events planned to celebrate the importance of dark skies, how they’ve impacted human culture, and how they continue to affect wildlife.

“Our dark skies have been celebrated throughout human history, stories of people coming up with what constellations are, and making up stories about them. Or writings that tell us about the dark sky environment. So, it’s important to our culture,” said Molly Schroer, management analyst for Mammoth Cave.

Throughout the week, park visitors can experience the park after hours through evening programs, guided night hikes, and star parties to view the night sky through telescopes.

Evening Program, Naked Eye Night Sky - Saturday, April 15, 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Guided Nightlife Nature Walk - Sunday, April 16, 7:15 - 8:30 p.m.

Solar Astronomy - Monday, April 17, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Solar Astronomy - Tuesday, April 18, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Star Party! - Wednesday, April 19, 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Guided Nightlife Nature Walk - Thursday, April 20, 7:15 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

That weekend, the celebrations continue with Mammoth Cave’s annual Wildflower Day, and the beginning of National Parks Week.

“April 22, we’re celebrating Wildflower Day at Mammoth Cave National Park. It’s an annual event we hold, because we have some wonderful wildflowers, and right now is a great time to get out and see them along our trails and roadways,” said Schroer. “So, as a celebration and kickoff of National Park Week, we are going to be offering the Discovery Tour for free from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.”

For a full list of upcoming events at Mammoth Cave, visit the National Park Service website.

