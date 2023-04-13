Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man in the hospital after shooting in Newburg neighborhood

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 5300 block of Quail Court around 8:15 p.m.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 5300 block of Quail Court around 8:15 p.m.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood Wednesday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 5300 block of Quail Court around 8:15 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot. Officials said he was alert and conscious while being transported to UofL Hospital. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information can call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the LMPD crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Videos were shared from two of the responding officers, Officer Nickolas Wilt and Officer Cory...
GRAPHIC: LMPD releases bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting
Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area.
5 killed, 8 injured from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Two patients remain in treatment at University Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.
6 patients discharged, 2 patients remain in hospital following Louisville mass shooting
The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed a man is dead and someone is in the hospital...
Victim in W. Chestnut St. shooting identified as 24-year-old man
The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed a man is dead and someone is in the hospital...
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside JCTC

Latest News

Experts share tips on workplace violence prevention
Louisville, Ky. skyline as seen from the Jeffersonville, Ind. SkyTrack camera.
FORECAST: Summerlike weather arrive Thursday with warmth and an Air Quality Alert
Mental Health Resources are available for those impacted by the Old National Bank shooting.
Local organizations share mental health resources following Old National Bank shooting
Mother of Old National Bank shooter tries to warn 911