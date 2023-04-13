Man in the hospital after shooting in Newburg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood Wednesday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 5300 block of Quail Court around 8:15 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot. Officials said he was alert and conscious while being transported to UofL Hospital. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information can call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the LMPD crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.