Mitigation efforts continue to avoid future flood damage

FILE - A fire truck is seen hangin over the edge of the water propped against a bridge on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Hindman, Ky., after massive flooding carried the fire truck towards the water. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - More than eight months after the historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, the recovery process continues.

As of late March, officials with FEMA said they awarded more than $22 million to 126 flood survivors to buy properties affected by the flood.

FEMA officials added the money will help flood survivors relocate their homes to a safer place.

“This program is about surviving the inevitable,” says KYEM Director, Col. Jeremy Slinker. “We want to encourage our neighbors to move up, not out. This isn’t about leaving home, it is about being here for the next generation of Eastern Kentucky.”

Property acquisition programs help communities buy flood-prone properties, remove the buildings and return the land to green space.

75 percent of the acquisition cost is paid by FEMA, and the remaining balance is covered by the Commonwealth or some other source.

“For a property owner whose house is in a high flood-risk area and suffered substantial damage, having their property purchased and moving out of a flood-prone area may provide the best solution to prevent repetitive flooding damages,” officials added.

Typically, these programs take years to implement, but the first contract to buy a flood-prone property in Kentucky was signed on January 11, less than six months after the devastating flood.

