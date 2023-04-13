New woman, queer-owned boutique in Butchertown hosting sneak peek this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hard Times Collective is the latest boutique to set up shop in Louisville.

They work with more than 30 vendors and focus on fashion from the 70s through the early 2000s. The shop also carries a wide variety of accessories, candles, and earthenware.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for, the store provides a VIP styling option. Co-owner Megan Widmer will measure you and help curate special options that fit just right.

The owners are hosting a ticketed sneak peek on Saturday, April 15. The grand opening for Hard Times Collective is set for April 22.

You can find more information about the store, click or tap here.

