Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

New woman, queer-owned boutique in Butchertown hosting sneak peek this weekend

Hard Times Collective is the latest boutique to set up shop in Louisville.
By Josh Ninke
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hard Times Collective is the latest boutique to set up shop in Louisville.

They work with more than 30 vendors and focus on fashion from the 70s through the early 2000s. The shop also carries a wide variety of accessories, candles, and earthenware.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for, the store provides a VIP styling option. Co-owner Megan Widmer will measure you and help curate special options that fit just right.

The owners are hosting a ticketed sneak peek on Saturday, April 15. The grand opening for Hard Times Collective is set for April 22.

You can find more information about the store, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police have released the 911 calls from Monday morning’s shooting at Old...
GRAPHIC: Police release 911 calls from downtown Louisville bank shooting
Videos were shared from two of the responding officers, Officer Nickolas Wilt and Officer Cory...
GRAPHIC: LMPD releases bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting
Old National Bank
‘No words can express our sorrow’: Family of Old National Bank shooter releases statement
Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two...
Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders
Among those killed in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday was 63-year-old Tommy Elliott.
Funeral arrangements released for shooting victim Tommy Elliott

Latest News

Hard Times Collective is the latest boutique to set up shop in Louisville.
New woman and queer-owned boutique in Butchertown hosting sneak peek
Hard Times Collective is the latest boutique to set up shop in Louisville.
New woman and queer-owned boutique in Butchertown hosting sneak peek
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Warm, sunny before rain chances return for the weekend
I-264 West ramp to I-65 South closed after semi-trailer truck overturns