Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Officials working to find answers in deadly Southern Kentucky dog attack

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - There are still a lot of unanswered questions about a deadly dog attack early Wednesday in Southern Kentucky.

The incident happened about 2 a.m. on Slab Vanover Road off Highway 90 in the eastern part of McCreary County not far from Cumberland Falls.

Animal control officers say they have rounded up and euthanized all the dogs they know of that were involved in the attack on the 61-year-old woman.

The McCreary County sheriff’s office is still investigating what led to the attack, but the sheriff says the dogs did not belong to the woman. Police have not released her name yet.

A report states six dogs were involved. Four were mixed breeds.

No charges have been filed at this point, but the sheriff says the investigation is ongoing.

Kentucky law and a McCreary County ordinance state dogs have to be behind a fence or on a 20-foot tether or leash and they are not allowed to run loose.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police have released the 911 calls from Monday morning’s shooting at Old...
GRAPHIC: Police release 911 calls from downtown Louisville bank shooting
Officers responded to the 5200 block of Mars Court around 6 p.m.
Man dead after shooting in PRP, another dead after going to hospital with gunshot wound
JCPS WAVE NEW LOGO
Police investigate threats made against 2 JCPS schools
Videos were shared from two of the responding officers, Officer Nickolas Wilt and Officer Cory...
GRAPHIC: LMPD releases bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration

Latest News

The Sherman Minton Bridge as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack Camera in New Albany, Indiana.
FORECAST: Hit or miss showers likely for Friday
Motorcyclist dead after accident near Algonquin and Dixie
Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area.
2 more homicides add to an already violent week in Louisville
Thursday afternoon, a memorial was held for the nine Fort Campbell soldiers who died in a...
Fort Campbell soldiers killed in helicopter crash honored during memorial
Family of shooter confirms his brain is being tested for CTE