Organization started by retired LMPD officer to help support families

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nick Wilt, an officer who was shot while responded to Monday’s shooting is still recovering in the hospital.

WAVE News talked with a retired LMPD officer who started an organization for those first responders killed in the line of duty.

The organization is called Supporting Heroes.

Supporting Heroes cares for the loved ones of the first responders who have passed away and gives peace of mind to those who serve that if they fall, their family will be taken care of.

“We used to think that there was this magic that would swoop in and take care of families,” Supporting Heroes Executive Director Eric Johnson said. “And we saw cases where widows were on the verge of losing homes, and we decided enough was enough and there need to be a support mechanism.”

Supporting Heroes has been helping families for over 20 years.

