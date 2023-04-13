Police investigate threats made against 2 JCPS schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Security at two JCPS school campuses was increased for a time after separate threats were made against the schools.

The threats were made against Highland Middle School at 1700 Norris Place and Ballard High School at 6000 Brownsboro Road.

Officers from JCPS and Louisville Metro police were dispatched to both schools.

JCPS said the threat at Highland Middle has not been verified, but a school district spokesperson said Ballard High has returned to normal operations.

