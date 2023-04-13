Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

San Francisco police make arrest in death of Cash App founder

San Francisco police reported they've made an arrest in the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.
San Francisco police reported they've made an arrest in the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.(MobileCoin)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco supervisor says an arrest was made early Thursday in the downtown stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.

San Francisco Board President Aaron Peskin said the suspect was apprehended in Emeryville, a San Francisco suburb. He was not told the suspect’s name.

San Francisco police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Police found Lee with stab wounds in the Rincon Hill neighborhood of San Francisco at 2:30 a.m. April 4. He died at a hospital.

“I hope today’s arrest can begin a process of healing and closure for all those touched by this tragedy,” Matt Dorsey, another San Francisco supervisor, tweeted.

Prominent tech leaders took to social media to mourn Lee’s death and blame San Francisco for what they call the city’s lax attitude toward crime.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police have released the 911 calls from Monday morning’s shooting at Old...
GRAPHIC: Police release 911 calls from downtown Louisville bank shooting
Videos were shared from two of the responding officers, Officer Nickolas Wilt and Officer Cory...
GRAPHIC: LMPD releases bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting
Old National Bank
‘No words can express our sorrow’: Family of Old National Bank shooter releases statement
Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two...
Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders
Among those killed in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday was 63-year-old Tommy Elliott.
Funeral arrangements released for shooting victim Tommy Elliott

Latest News

The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
Diplomat: Russia might discuss swap for jailed US reporter
Dexter Pitts remembers training for an active shooter situation during his time with LMPD.
Former LMPD officer shares feelings during mass shooting
There is an “interagency effort” underway to determine the impact and source of the trove of...
AP sources: FBI wants to speak with Guardsman in leaks probe
Homicide detectives are investigating the self-defense claim of a Walgreens team leader,...
Nashville Walgreens worker shoots pregnant woman accused of shoplifting, police say