Tennessee man arrested on drug charges in Allen County

Bryson Cook
Bryson Cook(WBKO)
By Gene Birk
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force pulled a car over on New Gallatin Road just off Old Buck Creek Road Wednesday.

When the driver gave consent to search the vehicle, officers determined a passenger, 22-year-old Bryson Cook of Tennessee, possessed some illegal narcotics. They say he tried to throw seven grams of suspected meth under the guard rail on the road. Police say they also found 62 grams of suspected marijuana.

Cook was charged with four drug violations, and tampering with evidence. He was taken to the Allen County Detention Center.

