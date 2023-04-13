Watch WAVE’s coverage of Thunder Over Louisville at Sauerbeck Drive-In for free

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - You don’t have to stay home to watch WAVE’s extended coverage of Thunder Over Louisville.

Sauerbeck Drive-In is inviting guests to watch Thunder Over Louisville on the big screen free of charge on April 22, the drive-in’s owner announced on social media.

Gates open at 7:30 p.m. with the show starting around 8:30 p.m. for the finale of the air show and the full fireworks show.

Owners said there is space for around 400 cars. A concession stand will be open to purchase food and drinks, and a $5 food permit can be purchased to bring in snacks.

Sauerbeck said the late show of a new movie, which will be announced later, will be shown at 10:30 p.m. after Thunder. Tickets are required to stay for the movie.

WAVE’s continued coverage of Thunder Over Louisville begins at 2:30 p.m. April 22 on air and online through WAVE’s streaming platforms.

