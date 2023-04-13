Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Woman celebrating 105th birthday exercises regularly to stay young

Lola Dunsirn was all smiles while surrounded by family and friends at her 105th birthday party.
Lola Dunsirn was all smiles while surrounded by family and friends at her 105th birthday party.(The Park at Surprise)
By Alexis Cortez and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURPRISE, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - An Arizona woman celebrated a very special birthday on Tuesday.

Lola Dunsirn was surrounded by family and friends at The Park at Surprise living community while celebrating her 105th birthday.

Dunsirn was all smiles as she posed in front of two huge birthday cakes and even sported a birthday tiara.

At 105, employees say she regularly goes to exercise classes, mingles at the center’s happy hour (without the alcohol), and visits with her children.

Dunsirn has grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Lola Dunsirn says staying busy and active has kept her healthy over the years.
Lola Dunsirn says staying busy and active has kept her healthy over the years. (The Park at Surprise)

She was born in 1918 and raised on a farm in Wisconsin alongside nine siblings They ate plenty of fruits and vegetables and worked outdoors.

The Sunrise resident has been married and widowed twice but says her secret to living such a long life is staying active and busy.

The 105-year-old doesn’t take any medications or have illnesses, employees say.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police have released the 911 calls from Monday morning’s shooting at Old...
GRAPHIC: Police release 911 calls from downtown Louisville bank shooting
Videos were shared from two of the responding officers, Officer Nickolas Wilt and Officer Cory...
GRAPHIC: LMPD releases bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting
Old National Bank
‘No words can express our sorrow’: Family of Old National Bank shooter releases statement
Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two...
Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders
Among those killed in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday was 63-year-old Tommy Elliott.
Funeral arrangements released for shooting victim Tommy Elliott

Latest News

In this image taken from video, police block a road in North Dighton, Mass., Thursday, April...
Garland: Guardsman to be charged with removing classified info
The artist said she wants to remain anonymous because her artwork has never been about her....
Anonymous rose petaler leaves artwork outside Old National Bank after mass shooting
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
Washington Commanders guard Wes Martin runs onto the field before an NFL football game against...
AP source: Dan Snyder agrees in principle to $6 billion sale of Washington Commanders