Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

12 horses dead in early morning barn fire

Fire officials say that at least 11 horses died in the fire. The owners are still working to...
Fire officials say that at least 11 horses died in the fire. The owners are still working to determine exactly how many were lost.(wkyt)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several Lexington fire crews are monitoring a barn fire on South Yarnallton Pike that left a dozen horses dead.

Officials say that there were two people inside the barn at the time of the fire, but they were able to get out. One woman was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. She was reportedly barefoot when she escaped the fire, causing minor burns on her feet. One man also received minor injuries but was able to remain on the scene.

Fire officials say that at least 12 horses died in the fire. The owners are still working to determine exactly how many were lost.

The barn is reportedly a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. We will continue to update you as we know more.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police have released the 911 calls from Monday morning’s shooting at Old...
GRAPHIC: Police release 911 calls from downtown Louisville bank shooting
Officers responded to the 5200 block of Mars Court around 6 p.m.
Man dead after shooting in PRP, another dead after going to hospital with gunshot wound
JCPS WAVE NEW LOGO
Police investigate threats made against 2 JCPS schools
Videos were shared from two of the responding officers, Officer Nickolas Wilt and Officer Cory...
GRAPHIC: LMPD releases bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration

Latest News

Recovery efforts from the EF2 tornado in Bollinger County on Wednesday, April 5 continues.
$30K raised for Bollinger County tornado victims
The Sherman Minton Bridge as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack Camera in New Albany, Indiana.
FORECAST: Hit or miss showers likely for Friday
Motorcyclist dead after accident near Algonquin and Dixie
Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area.
2 more homicides add to an already violent week in Louisville