2 more homicides add to an already violent week in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people were shot and killed in the PRP neighborhood Thursday.

The shootings come after five people were killed at Old National Bank and another person was shot and killed outside a JCTC building on Monday.

It’s been a long and emotional week for people in Louisville because of all the violence. And just when it seems like people can finally catch their breath, it happens all over again.

After five people lost their lives in the mass shooting on Monday, two more people were shot after that in an unrelated shooting with one person dying.

On Wednesday, the community came together to honor and remember the victims of gun violence and their families.

Mayor Craig Greenberg highlighted the problem.

“In just this year, we’ve lost 40 people in our city to gun violence,” Greenberg said. “40 people in just over 100 days.”

Earlier this week, while talking about the mass shooting, University Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jason Smith said a mass shooting didn’t cause much strain on an emergency room already used to treating high volume shootings.

“To be honest with you, we barely had to adjust our operating room schedule to be able to do this,” Smith said. “That’s how frequent we are having to deal with gun violence in our community.”

After days of vigils and memorials, it’s back to bloodshed in Louisville.

“Once on scene officers found an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound,” Major Micah Scheu with LMPD said. “At least one gun shot wound. He was not transported to the hospital and unfortunately the victim was pronounced deceased by EMS.”

But it doesn’t end there.

“We are aware that an adult male around the same time shortly thereafter showed up St Mary and Elizabeth hospital,” Scheu said. “That victim was unfortunately pronounced deceased as well.”

Police don’t know if the two incidents are related and they’re still in the beginning stages of the investigation.

For Scheu, he finds himself in a familiar place, in front of cameras giving the unfortunate news.

“It’s difficult,” Scheu said. “It’s difficult for me anytime I come out here and have to do one of these interviews unfortunately. We want to be giving positive news, not somebody else has been shot or passed away type of news.”

LMPD is looking for any kind of information about the two shootings.

If you have any information, call their crime tip hotline.

