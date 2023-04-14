Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

2 more homicides add to an already violent week in Louisville

It’s been a long and emotional week for people in Louisville because of all the violence. And just when it seems like people can finally catch their breath, it
By David Ochoa
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people were shot and killed in the PRP neighborhood Thursday.

The shootings come after five people were killed at Old National Bank and another person was shot and killed outside a JCTC building on Monday.

It’s been a long and emotional week for people in Louisville because of all the violence. And just when it seems like people can finally catch their breath, it happens all over again.

After five people lost their lives in the mass shooting on Monday, two more people were shot after that in an unrelated shooting with one person dying.

On Wednesday, the community came together to honor and remember the victims of gun violence and their families.

Mayor Craig Greenberg highlighted the problem.

“In just this year, we’ve lost 40 people in our city to gun violence,” Greenberg said. “40 people in just over 100 days.”

Earlier this week, while talking about the mass shooting, University Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jason Smith said a mass shooting didn’t cause much strain on an emergency room already used to treating high volume shootings.

“To be honest with you, we barely had to adjust our operating room schedule to be able to do this,” Smith said. “That’s how frequent we are having to deal with gun violence in our community.”

After days of vigils and memorials, it’s back to bloodshed in Louisville.

“Once on scene officers found an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound,” Major Micah Scheu with LMPD said. “At least one gun shot wound. He was not transported to the hospital and unfortunately the victim was pronounced deceased by EMS.”

But it doesn’t end there.

“We are aware that an adult male around the same time shortly thereafter showed up St Mary and Elizabeth hospital,” Scheu said. “That victim was unfortunately pronounced deceased as well.”

Police don’t know if the two incidents are related and they’re still in the beginning stages of the investigation.

For Scheu, he finds himself in a familiar place, in front of cameras giving the unfortunate news.

“It’s difficult,” Scheu said. “It’s difficult for me anytime I come out here and have to do one of these interviews unfortunately. We want to be giving positive news, not somebody else has been shot or passed away type of news.”

LMPD is looking for any kind of information about the two shootings.

If you have any information, call their crime tip hotline.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police have released the 911 calls from Monday morning’s shooting at Old...
GRAPHIC: Police release 911 calls from downtown Louisville bank shooting
Videos were shared from two of the responding officers, Officer Nickolas Wilt and Officer Cory...
GRAPHIC: LMPD releases bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting
Old National Bank
‘No words can express our sorrow’: Family of Old National Bank shooter releases statement
Among those killed in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday was 63-year-old Tommy Elliott.
Funeral arrangements released for shooting victim Tommy Elliott
Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two...
Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders

Latest News

Downtown Louisville skyline.
FORECAST: Air quality issues give way to scattered storms over the next 24 hours
Family of shooter confirms his brain is being tested for CTE
The artist said she wants to remain anonymous because her artwork has never been about her....
Anonymous rose petaler leaves artwork outside Old National Bank after mass shooting
With an increase in violence and tragedy throughout Louisville, a nearby church continues...
Church holds onto hope after Monday’s fatal shootings