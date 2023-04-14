Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

$30K raised for Bollinger County tornado victims

You've helped us raise more than $30,000 for tornado victims in Bollinger County. Tonight, we're showing you how that money is being used
By Heartland News
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Recovery efforts from the EF2 tornado in Bollinger County on Wednesday, April 5 continues, and survivors are getting some much needed help from their Heartland neighbors.

Thanks to our viewers, as of Thursday, April 13, the KFVS Heartland Cares Tornado Relief campaign has raised more than $30,000 for tornado victims in Bollinger County.

Those donations are going directly to those affected through the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army says they’ve been supplying victims with gift cards so that they can go and fill any immediate needs that they have.

“Several different things that people have needed, a lot of it is to help replace the food in their freezers from the power being off for so long, a few people have needed like medications and things like that,” said Salvation Army Captain Stephen Renier.

Donations are still being collected.

You can help by texing STORM to 51555 to help with recovery efforts from the April 5 tornado or by visiting www.helpsalvationarmy.org. Look for “Bollinger County Tornadoes” on the donation page. You can also scan the QR code below.

Text STORM to 51555, scan the QR code or visit helpsalvationarmy.org to help your neighbors...
Text STORM to 51555, scan the QR code or visit helpsalvationarmy.org to help your neighbors impacted by the April 5 tornado.(Source: KFVS)

When you designate Bollinger County Tornado, 100 percent of your donation goes toward Salvation Army relief efforts in Bollinger County.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police have released the 911 calls from Monday morning’s shooting at Old...
GRAPHIC: Police release 911 calls from downtown Louisville bank shooting
Officers responded to the 5200 block of Mars Court around 6 p.m.
Man dead after shooting in PRP, another dead after going to hospital with gunshot wound
JCPS WAVE NEW LOGO
Police investigate threats made against 2 JCPS schools
Videos were shared from two of the responding officers, Officer Nickolas Wilt and Officer Cory...
GRAPHIC: LMPD releases bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration

Latest News

Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area.
2 more homicides add to an already violent week in Louisville
Blood drive to be held at Lynn Family Stadium in wake of downtown Louisville mass shooting
Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre held a special mass for the five victims killed in Monday's...
WATCH: Mass held at Cathedral of the Assumption for downtown Louisville shooting victims
The museum said it would be making itself available from now through Sunday as a safe space for...
Speed Art Museum provides ‘healing power of art’ with free admission through Sunday
A Louisville man and U.S. Air Force veteran recently celebrated his 100th birthday with his...
Louisville veteran celebrates his 100th birthday at senior living facility