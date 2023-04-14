Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

CASA of the River plants pinwheels to raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and local organizations continue to raise awareness.
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and local organizations continue to raise awareness.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and local organizations continue to raise awareness.

Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children, or CASA, planted pinwheels outside the Jefferson County Judicial Center Friday morning.

CASA said that 21,000 children each year experience neglect or abuse, and over 1,600 of those children are in Jefferson County alone.

“Unfortunately, child abuse exists a lot of times in darkness and out of sight,” CASA of the River Region President and CEO William Myers. “So people don’t think about how much abuse or neglect occurs in our community. So we have to bring it to light. We have to get pinwheels that are colorful and reflect light, to ensure that everybody is aware there are kids in our community right now who need help and need someone to be their advocate.”

Right now, CASA is looking for volunteers. If you would like to help, all you need is a clean criminal background and one to four hours a week to help children affected by abuse or neglect.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police have released the 911 calls from Monday morning’s shooting at Old...
GRAPHIC: Police release 911 calls from downtown Louisville bank shooting
Officers responded to the 5200 block of Mars Court around 6 p.m.
Coroner identifies 19-year-old victims killed in separate shootings
JCPS WAVE NEW LOGO
Police investigate threats made against 2 JCPS schools
Videos were shared from two of the responding officers, Officer Nickolas Wilt and Officer Cory...
GRAPHIC: LMPD releases bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration

Latest News

Louisville officials thank EMS workers during promotion ceremony
THE News at 4:30
Savannah Philharmonic to perform in Statesboro Friday night, first of three shows this weekend
KSP arrests man for distributing child porn online
A popular southern Indiana drive-in announced it will have a “super-powered” debut for the...
Georgetown Drive-In announces opening date for 2023 season