CASA of the River plants pinwheels to raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and local organizations continue to raise awareness.

Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children, or CASA, planted pinwheels outside the Jefferson County Judicial Center Friday morning.

CASA said that 21,000 children each year experience neglect or abuse, and over 1,600 of those children are in Jefferson County alone.

“Unfortunately, child abuse exists a lot of times in darkness and out of sight,” CASA of the River Region President and CEO William Myers. “So people don’t think about how much abuse or neglect occurs in our community. So we have to bring it to light. We have to get pinwheels that are colorful and reflect light, to ensure that everybody is aware there are kids in our community right now who need help and need someone to be their advocate.”

Right now, CASA is looking for volunteers. If you would like to help, all you need is a clean criminal background and one to four hours a week to help children affected by abuse or neglect.

