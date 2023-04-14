Coroner identifies 19-year-old victims killed in separate shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identities of two 19-year-olds that were killed in separate shootings Thursday night.

Around 6 p.m. Louisville officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 5200 block of Mars Court. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers found a man dead with gunshot wounds.

The coroner identified the victim as 19-year-old Darrin Hailey of Louisville.

Shortly after responding to the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood, Smiley said a man who was shot arrived at Mary and Elizabeth Hospital by private means.

He later died from his injuries. The coroner identified him as 19-year-old Jadon Anderson of Louisville.

The Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Investigators said it is too early in the investigation to determine if the two homicides are connected.

Anyone with information can call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the LMPD crime tip portal.

