Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Coroner identifies 19-year-old victims killed in separate shootings

Officers responded to the 5200 block of Mars Court around 6 p.m.
Officers responded to the 5200 block of Mars Court around 6 p.m.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson and Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identities of two 19-year-olds that were killed in separate shootings Thursday night.

Around 6 p.m. Louisville officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 5200 block of Mars Court. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers found a man dead with gunshot wounds.

The coroner identified the victim as 19-year-old Darrin Hailey of Louisville.

Shortly after responding to the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood, Smiley said a man who was shot arrived at Mary and Elizabeth Hospital by private means.

He later died from his injuries. The coroner identified him as 19-year-old Jadon Anderson of Louisville.

The Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Investigators said it is too early in the investigation to determine if the two homicides are connected.

Anyone with information can call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the LMPD crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police have released the 911 calls from Monday morning’s shooting at Old...
GRAPHIC: Police release 911 calls from downtown Louisville bank shooting
JCPS WAVE NEW LOGO
Police investigate threats made against 2 JCPS schools
Videos were shared from two of the responding officers, Officer Nickolas Wilt and Officer Cory...
GRAPHIC: LMPD releases bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration

Latest News

Catherine “Abby” McKinney pleaded guilty on Friday to manslaughter, abuse of a corpse and...
Serenity McKinney’s mother pleads guilty to manslaughter in 4-year-old’s death
KY Air National Guard prepares for Thunder Over Louisville jumps at 4,000 feet
KY Air National Guard prepares for Thunder Over Louisville jumps at 4,000 feet
MGN Graphic
Road closures/restricted access, no parking areas scheduled for Thunder Over Louisville Weekend
A resolution passed in Metro Council on Thursday night urges Louisville Gas & Electric to stop...
Louisville Metro Council passes resolution opposing gas pipeline through Bernheim Forest
Recovery efforts from the EF2 tornado in Bollinger County on Wednesday, April 5 continues.
$40K raised for Bollinger County tornado victims