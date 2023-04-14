Contact Troubleshooters
Death investigation underway after body found in Ohio River

Police are investigating after a body was found in the Ohio River on Friday afternoon.
Police are investigating after a body was found in the Ohio River on Friday afternoon.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a body was found in the Ohio River on Friday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., dispatchers received a call from a person who said they believed they saw a body floating in the river near the Belle of Louisville, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

LMPD’s River Unit responded to the scene, locating and recovering the body near the location.

Ellis said LMPD’s Homicide Unit will be conducting the death investigation. An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death, gender and other details.

