Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Dog lost on Bering Sea ice for a month found alive and well 150 miles away

A dog lost on the Bering Sea ice for a month has been found alive and well. (Source: KTUU)
By Dave Allgood and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A 1-year-old dog is back home after taking a trek across 150 miles of Bering Sea ice.

Mandy Iworrigan told KTUU that her 1-year-old Australian shepherd named Nanuq, which means polar bear in Siberian Yupik, wandered off from her while they were on a walk with another family dog, Starlight, last month.

The family said Starlight turned up a few weeks later but Nanuq was nowhere to be found.

About a month after Nanuq’s disappearance people in Wales, 150 miles away from where Nanuq was last seen, began sharing pictures online of what they described as a lost dog.

Iworrigan said she contacted the group and Nanuq was reportedly found in good health, despite the adventurous journey and an injured paw.

The 1-year-old Australian shepherd ended up catching a ride on a plane and was flown back home.

“We are blessed to have him back in our life,” Iworrigan said.

Nanuq’s family said they are sure he would have one unique story to share if he could.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police have released the 911 calls from Monday morning’s shooting at Old...
GRAPHIC: Police release 911 calls from downtown Louisville bank shooting
Videos were shared from two of the responding officers, Officer Nickolas Wilt and Officer Cory...
GRAPHIC: LMPD releases bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting
Old National Bank
‘No words can express our sorrow’: Family of Old National Bank shooter releases statement
Among those killed in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday was 63-year-old Tommy Elliott.
Funeral arrangements released for shooting victim Tommy Elliott
Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two...
Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders

Latest News

FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two pills for a medication abortion during a...
Justice Dept. to ask Supreme Court to put abortion pill limits on hold
A TV screen is seen reporting North Korea's missile launch with a file image of North Korean...
North Korea says it tested new solid-fuel long-range missile
Family of shooter confirms his brain is being tested for CTE
FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose...
Report: Justice Clarence Thomas sold real estate to donor, didn’t report deal
President Joe Biden speaks during a Summit for Democracy virtual plenary in the South Court...
Biden says he’s expanding some migrants’ health care access