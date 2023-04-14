Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FAA to better manage air travel disruption caused by space launches

FILE - The FAA is forced to close a large amount of airspace for hours at a time when space...
FILE - The FAA is forced to close a large amount of airspace for hours at a time when space launches are planned.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Federal Aviation Administration is working to make sure space launches cause fewer disruptions for commercial air travel.

The FAA is forced to close a large amount of airspace for hours at a time when space launches are planned. Many launches happen in Florida, which is one of the busiest regions for air travel.

The FAA says going forward when reviewing launch applications, it will consider how many flights and passengers would be impacted.

The agency says it will favor overnight launches and try to avoid holiday travel periods.

FAA Administrator Billy Nolen said there were a record number of space launches last year, and this year could see double the launches.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police have released the 911 calls from Monday morning’s shooting at Old...
GRAPHIC: Police release 911 calls from downtown Louisville bank shooting
Officers responded to the 5200 block of Mars Court around 6 p.m.
Man dead after shooting in PRP, another dead after going to hospital with gunshot wound
JCPS WAVE NEW LOGO
Police investigate threats made against 2 JCPS schools
Videos were shared from two of the responding officers, Officer Nickolas Wilt and Officer Cory...
GRAPHIC: LMPD releases bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration

Latest News

This image made from video provided by WCVB-TV, shows Jack Teixeira, in T-shirt and shorts,...
Guardsman accused in records leak to remain jailed for now
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 4/14
StormTALK! 4/14
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a...
DOJ, drug maker ask Supreme Court to preserve access to abortion pill
FILE - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks with reporters outside the Supreme Court...
Missouri to limit gender-affirming care for minors, adults