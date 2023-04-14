Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Half & half weekend with pleasantly warm sunshine before rain and cooler air arrive

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered showers and storms will slowly fade off the radar this evening
  • Saturday looks warm and dry, rain and falling temps arrive early Sunday
  • Windy and cool Monday before warmer air returns by mid next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will slowly fade off the radar this evening. We’ll slowly slide into the 50s by early Saturday morning.

Saturday looks dry and warm with highs surging well into the 80s during the afternoon. The rain chance looks to hold off until well after dark, and likely well after midnight at that.

Fading thunderstorms will move in late Saturday night, falling apart so quickly that many areas could miss the rain from this. Temperatures will be steady in the 60s heading through early Sunday morning.

Morning showers on Sunday will give way to a line of showers and thunderstorms along a cold front that will move through around midday. Behind this front we’ll see temperatures fall sharply into the 50s in the afternoon and the 40s by evening.

Monday is a cool and windy day with a few showers and sprinkles possible mainly north of I-64. Wind gusts up to 45 MPH are possible.

By Tuesday, sunny and milder weather will return with highs in the 60s.

We’ll surge into the 70s on Wednesday, but heading toward late next week showers and thunderstorms will start to creep into the forecast. We need to watch the timing of these very closely for Thunder Over Louisville next Saturday.

