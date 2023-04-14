Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Hit or miss showers likely for Friday

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Jessica Dobson with the forecast.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few passing showers are likely this morning, with better chances this afternoon
  • Warm and mostly dry Saturday before our next round of rain very early Sunday AM
  • Turning drier and cooler for early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few brief, passing showers are possible this morning with slightly better chances of rain this afternoon. These showers will be summer-like, with quick moving downpours expected to move in from our southeast. Temperatures will be warm in the 70s. The scattered storm chance will diminish Friday night. Temperatures remain mild, with lows only falling into the mid 50s.

Saturday’s forecast features plenty of dry time as our next rainmaker looks to hold off until after midnight. This leaves us with unseasonably warm temperatures with highs well into the 80s. Clouds will increase Saturday afternoon and evening. Saturday night, shower and storm chances look to hold off until the predawn hours of Sunday morning. This complex of storms will be weakening quickly as it enters our area, to the point to where rain chances could be limited. We’re keeping an eye on it.

Looking ahead into next week, cooler temperatures and a brief dry stretch arrives Monday into Tuesday. Temperatures quickly warm back into the 70s and 80s with increased rain chances possible by Friday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Jessica Dobson with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Friday, April 14, 2023

Most Read

Louisville Metro police have released the 911 calls from Monday morning’s shooting at Old...
GRAPHIC: Police release 911 calls from downtown Louisville bank shooting
Officers responded to the 5200 block of Mars Court around 6 p.m.
Man dead after shooting in PRP, another dead after going to hospital with gunshot wound
JCPS WAVE NEW LOGO
Police investigate threats made against 2 JCPS schools
Videos were shared from two of the responding officers, Officer Nickolas Wilt and Officer Cory...
GRAPHIC: LMPD releases bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration

Latest News

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Jessica Dobson with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Friday, April 14, 2023
Alan Jones shared a photo from Glenmary after storms and a suspected tornado touched down in...
Glenmary neighborhood still working to rebuild one-year after tornado ripped through homes
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Thursday, April 13, 2023
Hard Times Collective is the latest boutique to set up shop in Louisville.
New woman and queer-owned boutique in Butchertown hosting sneak peek