FORECAST: Hit or miss showers likely for Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES

A few passing showers are likely this morning, with better chances this afternoon

Warm and mostly dry Saturday before our next round of rain very early Sunday AM

Turning drier and cooler for early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few brief, passing showers are possible this morning with slightly better chances of rain this afternoon. These showers will be summer-like, with quick moving downpours expected to move in from our southeast. Temperatures will be warm in the 70s. The scattered storm chance will diminish Friday night. Temperatures remain mild, with lows only falling into the mid 50s.

Saturday’s forecast features plenty of dry time as our next rainmaker looks to hold off until after midnight. This leaves us with unseasonably warm temperatures with highs well into the 80s. Clouds will increase Saturday afternoon and evening. Saturday night, shower and storm chances look to hold off until the predawn hours of Sunday morning. This complex of storms will be weakening quickly as it enters our area, to the point to where rain chances could be limited. We’re keeping an eye on it.

Looking ahead into next week, cooler temperatures and a brief dry stretch arrives Monday into Tuesday. Temperatures quickly warm back into the 70s and 80s with increased rain chances possible by Friday.

