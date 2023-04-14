FORECAST: Spotty downpours this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Warm with spotty downpours this afternoon

Dry Saturday with rain more likely into Sunday

Chilly air for Sunday afternoon into Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Still looking at a warm afternoon with spotty downpours and thunderstorms that could developing rapidly at times. The good news is that they will not last long at any one location. Expect a warm setup with highs into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

The scattered storm chance will diminish tonight. Temperatures remain mild, with lows only falling into the mid 50s.

Saturday’s forecast features plenty of dry time as our next rainmaker looks to hold off until after midnight. This leaves us with unseasonably warm temperatures with highs well into the 80s. Clouds will increase Saturday afternoon and evening.

Saturday night, shower and storm chances look to hold off until the predawn hours of Sunday morning. This complex of storms will be weakening quickly as it enters our area, to the point to where rain chances could be limited. We’re keeping an eye on it.

Looking ahead into next week, cooler temperatures and a brief dry stretch arrives Monday into Tuesday. Temperatures quickly warm back into the 70s and 80s with increased rain chances possible by Friday.

