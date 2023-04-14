Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Former NBA star Shawn Kemp charged in parking lot shooting

FILE - Former Seattle SuperSonics forward Shawn Kemp, center, attends a WNBA basketball game...
FILE - Former Seattle SuperSonics forward Shawn Kemp, center, attends a WNBA basketball game between the Seattle Storm and the Chicago Sky, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Seattle.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — Prosecutors in Washington state charged former NBA star Shawn Kemp on Friday with first-degree assault in a parking lot shooting last month over a stolen cellphone, saying that in a text message just before the shooting, Kemp wrote, “I’m about to shoot this (expletive).”

Kemp was arrested after the shooting outside the Tacoma Mall on March 8. No one was injured, and Kemp’s lawyers have insisted he returned fire in self defense after tracking and trying to retrieve a cellphone that had been stolen from him earlier that day.

One, Tim Leary, did not immediately return a text message seeking comment on the charge.

A probable cause statement by Tacoma police, filed in Pierce County Superior Court on Friday, did not indicate Kemp was shot at. It said some of his statements were not corroborated by surveillance video, and that the text message sent just 13 minutes before he arrived at the mall showed his intent.

The probable cause document said Kemp told police that after being shot at he went back to his own vehicle, parked several spots away, to get his own gun. But the video showed that he was armed with the weapon when he approached the parked Toyota 4Runner where he had tracked his phone.

According to the statement, Kemp tracked his phone to a Toyota 4Runner sport-utility vehicle that was parked near a JCPenney department store. He parked his own car, a Porsche, several spots away, grabbed a handgun out of a backpack and approached the 4Runner, the statement said.

The statement said he fired three times into the Toyota and then threw his gun into some bushes. The driver of the 4Runner appeared to duck one of the shots and eventually drove off, it said. Only about five minutes elapsed from the time Kemp arrived until the time the 4Runner left.

The bullets that struck the 4Runner went through the front license plate mount, the front quarter panel toward the steering wheel, and through the front passenger door.

Kemp is due to be arraigned May 4.

Kemp, who has two licensed cannabis stores in Seattle, was a six-time NBA all-star and played for the Seattle SuperSonics from 1989 to 1997. He also played for Cleveland, Portland and Orlando.

Kemp debuted in the NBA during the 1989-90 season as a 20-year-old who had never played college basketball. He became known for his high-flying dunks.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police have released the 911 calls from Monday morning’s shooting at Old...
GRAPHIC: Police release 911 calls from downtown Louisville bank shooting
Officers responded to the 5200 block of Mars Court around 6 p.m.
Coroner identifies 19-year-old victims killed in separate shootings
JCPS WAVE NEW LOGO
Police investigate threats made against 2 JCPS schools
Videos were shared from two of the responding officers, Officer Nickolas Wilt and Officer Cory...
GRAPHIC: LMPD releases bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration

Latest News

President Joe Biden is greeted at Ireland's parliament in Dublin on Thursday.
It’s ‘the Joe show’ as Biden closes out Ireland visit
FILE - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks on Nov. 8, 2022, in downtown Denver.
Colorado offers safe haven for abortion, transgender care
Alexis Avila has been found guilty of child abuse and attempted murder after throwing her...
Young mother found guilty of attempted murder for throwing newborn in dumpster
San Francisco police made an arrest in the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.
DA: Suspect in killing of Cash App founder planned attack