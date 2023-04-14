Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Fort Campbell soldiers killed in helicopter crash honored during memorial

Nine Fort Campbell soldiers killed in a helicopter crash were honored during a memorial service in Clarksville on Thursday.
A memorial was held on Thursday for the nine soldiers based at Fort Campbell killed in a helicopter crash earlier this month.
By Caleb Wethington and Michael Warrick
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Fort Campbell soldiers that died in a helicopter crash were honored during a memorial service on Thursday.

The 101st Combat Aviation Brigade hosted the memorial in Clarksville to honor the lives of the nine soldiers killed in the March 29 helicopter crash in Trigg County, Kentucky.

The service was held at F&M Bank Arena and it was also streamed online for family and loved ones that were unable to attend it in person.

“Many of us continue to be shocked and numbed by this tragedy,” 101st Commanding General Officer Maj. Gen. JP McGee, said. “Each of these nine soldiers were irreplaceable national treasures.”

“They wore more than flight suits. They wore the cloth of our nation and proudly adorned the American flag on their soldiers,” Lt. Col. Tyler Espinoza, said. “They understood their roles as both combat air crew members and front-line soldiers who literally flew to the sounds of gunfire and the cries for help.”

“They were more than pilots and crew chiefs and flight medics, we knew them as much more,” Espinoza said. “They were brilliant, they were funny, and they were caring.”

“The Wings of Destiny would like to extend its thanks and gratitude to everyone joining via live stream, and those who continue to show support to our troops and their loved ones,” The 101st Combat Aviation Brigade said.

The 101st CAB honored the fallen soldiers by dedicating a 9K memorial run in their honor on Tuesday.

These are the nine Fort Campbell soldiers that lost their lives in the helicopter crash:

  • Sgt. Caleb Gore, 25
  • Sgt. Taylor Mitchell, 30
  • Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes, 33
  • Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, 23
  • Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza, 36
  • Sgt. Isaacjohn Gayo, 27
  • Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy, 32
  • Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith, 32
  • Sgt. David Solinas Jr, 23
The 9 Fort Campbell soldiers killed in the helicopter crash in Kentucky.
The 9 Fort Campbell soldiers killed in the helicopter crash in Kentucky.(WSMV)
The 101st Combat Aviation Brigade hosted the memorial in Clarksville to honor the lives of the nine soldiers killed in the March 29 helicopter crash in Trigg Co

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police have released the 911 calls from Monday morning’s shooting at Old...
GRAPHIC: Police release 911 calls from downtown Louisville bank shooting
Officers responded to the 5200 block of Mars Court around 6 p.m.
Man dead after shooting in PRP, another dead after going to hospital with gunshot wound
JCPS WAVE NEW LOGO
Police investigate threats made against 2 JCPS schools
Videos were shared from two of the responding officers, Officer Nickolas Wilt and Officer Cory...
GRAPHIC: LMPD releases bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration

Latest News

The Sherman Minton Bridge as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack Camera in New Albany, Indiana.
FORECAST: Hit or miss showers likely for Friday
Motorcyclist dead after accident near Algonquin and Dixie
Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area.
2 more homicides add to an already violent week in Louisville
Family of shooter confirms his brain is being tested for CTE