Fourth baby surrendered at Indiana Safe Haven Baby Box this year

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - A newborn in Monroe County was safely surrendered to a Safe Haven Baby Box just four months after it was installed.

Leaders say this brings the total number of babies surrendered in the boxes in Indiana to four so far this year. Six total babies have been surrendered nationwide in 2023, with the majority in Indiana and one in Florida and Kentucky.

The program was created as a way for parents in crisis to legally and safely surrender an infant 100% anonymously. They say the resource helps remove the possible shame that can come with the complicated decision. The boxes have heating and cooling to keep the infant comfortable and also have silent alarms to notify first responders.

The box at Monroe Fire Protection District in Bloomington was blessed four months ago, the organization says. Currently, there are 141 Baby Boxes in the U.S., with the majority in Indiana.

To see a full list of box locations and for more information on the program, visit their website. If you would like to speak with a licensed counselor, you can call the National Safe Haven crisis hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

