Georgetown Drive-In announces opening date for 2023 season

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - A popular southern Indiana drive-in announced it will have a “super-powered” debut for the start of its 2023 season.

Georgetown Drive-In on State Road 64 will be opening for the 2023 season on May 5 with a showing of Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” according to the drive-in’s website.

Additional films on this year’s schedule have not been announced.

It is Georgetown Drive-In’s 72nd season in operation with the drive-in running since 1951.

Georgetown Drive-In opens its box office around 45 minutes before the first show starts, but recommends showing up as early as possible as the box office can open as early as 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices are $12 for adults and $6 for children 6-12. Children 5 and under get in free. Concessions are also available at the concession stand.

For more information, visit Georgetown Drive-In’s website.

