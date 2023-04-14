Contact Troubleshooters
Gun used in Louisville mass shooting to be auctioned off under KY law

Mayor Greenberg said the murder weapon will eventually be back on the streets under Kentucky’s current law.
Mayor Greenberg speaks amid aftermath of fatal mass shooting in Louisville.
Mayor Greenberg speaks amid aftermath of fatal mass shooting in Louisville.(WAVE)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSMV) - The assault rifle used to kill five people and injure several others in Louisville will soon be auctioned off and back on the streets.

The AR-15-style rifle was fired by 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon in the deadly mass shooting at Old National Bank on April 10, according to the Lousiville Metro Police Department. Officials said the rifle was purchased legally.

Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead

“Under current Kentucky law, the assault rifle that was used to murder five of our neighbors and shoot at rescuing police officers will one day be auctioned off,” said Mayor Craig Greenberg. “That murder weapon will be back on the streets one day under Kentucky’s current law.”

Mayoral administration has taken action to remove the firing pin before turning over the confiscated gun to the state, but Mayor Greenberg said that’s not enough.

“It’s time to change this law,” said Mayor Greenberg. “Let us destroy illegal guns and destroy the guns that have been used to kill our friends and kill our neighbors.”

Mayor Greenberg said the state’s current gun laws enable violence and murder, and that change is needed to save lives and keep the community safe.

