Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

KSP arrests man for distributing child porn online

(MGN)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bullitt County man has been taken into custody on child pornography charges.

Joshua Jackson, 40, was arrested April 14 by Kentucky State Police after an undercover investigation showed he was distributing images of child sexual exploitation online.

Investigators served a search warrant at a residence in Clermont seizing computers and other equipment believed to have been used in the crime.

Jackson is charged with four counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. He is being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police have released the 911 calls from Monday morning’s shooting at Old...
GRAPHIC: Police release 911 calls from downtown Louisville bank shooting
Officers responded to the 5200 block of Mars Court around 6 p.m.
Coroner identifies 19-year-old victims killed in separate shootings
JCPS WAVE NEW LOGO
Police investigate threats made against 2 JCPS schools
Videos were shared from two of the responding officers, Officer Nickolas Wilt and Officer Cory...
GRAPHIC: LMPD releases bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration

Latest News

Students got the celebrity treatment on Friday as part of an afternoon of pre-Derby fun at...
JCPS students celebrate Derby early at Hawthorne Elementary
Louisville officials thank EMS workers during promotion ceremony
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and local organizations continue to raise awareness.
CASA of the River plants pinwheels to raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month
Paristown announced the return of a pre-Derby art tradition highlighting local and national...
Paristown’s Spring into Derby Art Fair returns for third year