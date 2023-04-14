Contact Troubleshooters
Las Vegas woman charged with prescription forgery in Glasgow

PETRA MCMORRIS
PETRA MCMORRIS(Barren County Jail)
By Will Whaley
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Las Vegas woman was charged Thursday for forging a prescription and other charges.

Petra McMorris, 35, was charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police, criminal possession of a forged prescription, wrongfully filling prescriptions and forgery of a prescription.

Glasgow police responded to the Pharmacy Express for a complaint that a woman, later identified as McMorris, had forged a prescription and was trying to get the prescription filled at the pharmacy.

McMorris ran from police when they tried to make contact with her, but was eventually placed into custody.

McMorris was taken to the Barren County Jail with no bond and has a court date set for Monday.

