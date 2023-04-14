Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Metro Council passes resolution opposing gas pipeline through Bernheim Forest

A resolution passed in Metro Council on Thursday night urges Louisville Gas & Electric to stop legal efforts to seize land from Bernheim Forest.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A resolution passed in Metro Council on Thursday night urges Louisville Gas & Electric to stop legal efforts to seize land from Bernheim Forest for use to install a new natural gas pipeline.

Bernheim Forest said it is looking to appeal a recent ruling from a Bullitt Circuit Court judge granting LG&E the ability to exercise eminent domain for property going through Bernheim’s Cedar Grove wildlife corridor.

Metro Council voted 17 to 5 on Thursday for a resolution opposing LG&E’s plans for eminent domain seizure of the land to construct the 12-mile natural gas pipeline across Bullitt County.

Bernheim Forest supporters argued that the pipeline would destroy a significant amount of forest and would negatively impact wildlife living in the area.

“The Louisville community has made clear that Bernheim is a unique resource, beloved by Kentuckians for its unparalleled commitment to connecting people with nature and for protecting our regional environment,” councilwoman Betsy Ruhe said. “I am opposed to any development in this forest that threatens its natural lands, clean water, and biodiversity.  It needs to be defended.”

LG&E said the new pipeline is being built to benefit Bullitt County residents since the county currently operates on a single gas pipeline.

If the new pipeline doesn’t get constructed and the current pipeline goes out, thousands of customers could be left without heat, LG&E previously said.

The utility company said it already has easements for nine of the 12 proposed miles for the pipeline with Bernheim as the only holdout.

Metro Council’s resolution also recommends LG&E seek alternatives for the proposed pipeline, including infrastructure that would deliver carbon-free sustainable energy and promoting efficiency programs that reduce fossil fuel consumption.

WAVE News reached out to LG&E for comment on Metro Council’s resolution.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

