Louisville officials thank EMS workers during promotion ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - First responders and the risks they take are on the minds of many in Louisville this week.

Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg and city officials thanked paramedics for their bravery and important work during a promotion ceremony.

Greenberg said it’s important to not only thank first responders for the work they’ve done during this tragic week, but to make sure to appreciate their dedication every other day too.

“Each of you could’ve chosen just about any career,” Greenberg said. “But you chose yourself, chose a career dedicated to caring for others, caring for people in need, caring for people in urgent times of crisis. Like what we saw on Monday with the mass murder at Old National Bank, when your teams ran into the unknown, and into the danger because that’s what you all do. You help people. You save lives at your own risk.”

Four EMS workers were promoted on Friday, one to Lieutenant Colonel, two to Major and one to Captain.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.