Man dead after shooting in PRP, another dead after going to hospital with gunshot wound

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood Thursday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to the 5200 block of Mars Court around 6 p.m., according to Major Micah Scheu.

Once LMPD arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot. EMS pronounced the man dead on arrival, he was not transported to the hospital, Scheu said.

The Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation and there have been no arrests made at the moment.

LMPD is also aware of another man who walked into St. Mary’s and Elizabeth’s Hospital with a gunshot wound around the same time, Scheu said. He was pronounced dead soon after.

It is too early in the investigation to determine if the two incidents are connected, according to officials.

Anyone with information can call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the LMPD crime tip portal.

